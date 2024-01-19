Suspect killed in Landrum by police after house fire double homicide identified

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has identified a man suspected of killing his mother and another person in Greenville Wednesday and who was subsequently shot and killed by law enforcement in Landrum.

At a Friday afternoon press conference, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified Gary Pratt Whitten, 36, as the man killed Wednesday evening after a standoff with sheriff's deputies from Greenville and Spartanburg counties and the Landrum Police Department. His time of death was between 7:34 and 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, though Clevenger could not specify how many.

After the Wade Hampton Fire Department responded to a house fire earlier in the day at 10 Millbrooke Circle in Greenville and found two deceased individuals inside, Greenville County Investigators responded around 1:45 p.m, the Greenville News previously reported.

The two female victims from the house fire were identified Thursday as Kelli Kaughman Whitten, 56, and Anissa Kelley Henderson, 55. Both were pronounced dead around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday and had multiple blunt force traumatic head injuries and possible thermal burns.

Henderson lived at the 10 Millbrooke Circle address, Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis said Friday. Ellis said that his office believes that Henderson and Gary Whitten may have had a relationship, and that Henderson had pursued a domestic violence charge against Whitten in December.

Public court records show that after a Dec. 23 arrest, Gary Whitten faced a criminal domestic violence charge and two weapons charges.

Ellis said Whitten was released from jail around Jan. 12 and had been wearing an ankle monitor, which showed he was at the Millbrooke Circle address, a location he was not allowed to be. Law enforcement was also notified that Whitten removed his ankle monitor at the address.

In an email sent Friday, Greenville County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Ryan Flood said that Whitten had spent the night with Henderson on Jan. 16 despite being prohibited from doing so. Flood said this violated the judge's condition of Whitten's bond for the arrest.

However, Clevenger told the Herald-Journal the Millbrooke Circle address was Whitten's last confirmed address his office had information on.

Kelli Whitten, Gary Whitten's mother, lived in Anderson. Clevenger said it was unclear why she was at the Millbrooke Circle address.

Kelli Whitten was located in the back bedroom of the house and Henderson was located in the kitchen. Fire Department personnel moved Henderson outside and attempted to render aid, but efforts were unsuccessful. Both women were identified by fingerprints, Clevenger said.

Henderson and Kelli Whitten's deaths are both homicides, but causes of death are pending the completion of the toxicology report, carbon monoxide levels and more microscopic slides, Ellis said. Toxicology usually takes 4 to 6 weeks to complete, Clevenger said.

After committing house fire double homicide, suspect killed in standoff with Greenville and Spartanburg law enforcement

Clevenger said that Gary Whitten left the Millbrooke Circle address in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. Searches for that vehicle led law enforcement to 114 Kirby St. in Landrum in Spartanburg County.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Greenville deputies arrived at the Landrum residence, according to Flood. Deputies with Greenville County, Spartanburg County and officers with Landrum PD then attempted to call the person of interest while outside, according to an email sent by Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Kevin Bobo Wednesday night.

After officers unsuccessfully attempted to communicate with the suspect, the individual exited the residence while wielding a firearm.

Deputies from Greenville and Spartanburg counties fired their weapons during the incident, according to releases from both departments. Landrum PD declined to comment on the incident.

Both Greenville and Spartanburg offices placed deputies involved on a leave of absence.

SLED is investigating the incident after requests from the GCSO and SCSO. The GCSO will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing video regarding the shooting on March 2.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

