Suspect killed, officer wounded during hostage rescue at Covington tax prep office

COVINGTON, Tenn. – A suspect was killed and an officer wounded Friday when police entered a Tennessee business to rescue a woman being held hostage, authorities said.

The suspect was fatally shot by a sniper after exchanging fire with officers, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley told news outlets. He had held a woman hostage at Dean’s Tax Service in Covington overnight before officers decided to go inside, news outlets reported.

The officer and the woman were taken to a hospital to be treated. Both were expected to recover.

Covington police were originally called to the scene around 5 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance, but Interim Police Chief Jack Howell said the situation escalated and multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene.

Police attempted to negotiate, but the suspect cut communications with officers early Friday, Beasley said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it was responding to a police shooting in Covington and would release more details later.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Suspect killed during hostage rescue at Covington tax prep office