Suspect killed in officers-involved shooting over the weekend in Joplin named

Nov. 1—The man Joplin police officers shot and killed Saturday afternoon responding to a report of an assault in progress at 1523 S. Kentucky Ave. has been identified as Joseph Shane Endicott, 41, of Carl Junction.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said in a news release that an autopsy was to be conducted on the body of Endicott this morning in Ozark as part of the investigation into the officers-involved shooting.

Few details have been released about the shooting that took place as officers arrived at the address at 3:42 p.m. in response to a 911 call from someone purportedly being assaulted by a man with a weapon. The identity of the caller has not been released.

Three officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation being conducted with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

