Suspect killed by police identified after fatal New Hampshire hospital shooting

New Hampshire police have identified the suspect in the fatal New Hampshire hospital shooting as 33-year-old John Madore.

According to state Attorney General John Formella the suspect was most recently transient and had “recently stayed at a hotel in the Seacoast area.”

New Hampshire State Police reported Friday that a shooting at a psychiatric hospital in Concord, N.H., left two people dead, including the suspect.

The gunman entered the lobby of the hospital and shot and killed one person before he was shot and killed by a state trooper who was on site.

According to The Associated Press, the shooter used a 9mm pistol and was found with more ammunition on him.

Formella identified the other suspect as Bradley Haas, the former chief of police of the Franklin Police Department and Army veteran who was working security at the hospital’s front lobby entrance.

“Chief Haas was already a hero when he walked into work yesterday given his service to our country, to our state and to his community, but he will now be remembered forever as a man who died protecting patients, staff and visitors at New Hampshire Hospital,” Formella said in a press conference.

Formella said they are waiting to release more information about the trooper who stopped the suspect until they have conducted a formal interview.

“But all indications are that the actions of this trooper saved a lot of lives and that this trooper’s actions were heroic,” Formella said.

The attorney general said police are investigating the suspect’s motive and the events that led up to the shooting. Autopsies for both the shooter and Haas are being conducted Saturday, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will release the results as soon as they are completed, Formella said.

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) released a statement on social media that said the incident had been contained.

“While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene,” Sununu’s post said.

State police said federal authorities assisted in responding to the hospital.

They found a suspicious vehicle, a U-Haul, in the parking lot and the bomb squad investigated the car and they found “several items of concern” including an “AR style rifle, a tactical vest and several magazines of ammunition.”

New Hampshire Hospital is the state’s only psychiatric hospital, located in the capital city. The hospital has a capacity of about 185 patients.

