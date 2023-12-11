Suspect killed by police at Lucky Eagle Casino in Rochester was wanted for murder

The person a Chehalis tribal police officer fatally shot at Lucky Eagle Casino on Sunday night was wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in Pierce County.

According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Chehalis Tribal police were searching for the suspect after being told the suspect was inside the casino. The suspect was shot by a tribal officer when the officers attempted to make contact.

Officers and deputies immediately rendered aid to the subject, but were unsuccessful.

A representative with the Lucky Eagle Casino said Monday that the casino will remain closed until further notice. The casino, which is operated by the Chehalis Tribe, is near Rochester, about 25 miles southwest of Olympia.

The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs were contacted, and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.