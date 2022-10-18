Suspect killed by Southlake police believed to be shooter who targeted man dating his ex

Police said they believe a 26-year-old man was killed by the ex-boyfriend of a woman he was dating in North Richland Hills hours before officers in Southlake fatally shot the suspect.

A 28-year-old man, believed by investigators in North Richland Hills to be responsible for the younger man’s death, was shot to death by police Monday afternoon near a shopping center in Southlake.

Police in Southlake said Monday that the man got out of his car and pointed a handgun at officers. Four of them shot the suspect, who died after being taken to the hospital.

Neither of the men killed have yet been publicly identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police in North Richland Hills said tips from witnesses led them to identify the 26-year-old’s killer as the ex-boyfriend. Police in that city contacted law enforcement in Southlake to request their assistance in stopping the man for questioning.

The North Richland Hills victim assistance team is working with the 26-year-old man’s family and girlfriend to get them any support they need, police wrote in a news release Tuesday.

The 26-year-old victim was shot about 12:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Weyland Drive in North Richland Hills. Witnesses told police that a gray or silver four-door sedan left the area following the shooting.

Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said Monday that police tracked the driver to the city around 3:45 p.m. and tried to stop his car, leading to the fatal encounter with officers.

Southlake police said they shot a homicide suspect Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after he pointed a gun at officers who had pulled over his car on the service road of Texas 114.

The Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate the police shooting, Brandon said. The employees involved —who are a captain, a sergeant, a corporal and an officer, each with between eight and 31 years of experience — have been placed on administrative leave, which is department procedure, the chief said.

No officers were injured.