Suspect in killing of cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson has bond set at $3.5 million

Bail has been set at $3.5 million for Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas yoga teacher accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a fit of jealousy.

Wilson, who also went by Mo, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds inside an Austin apartment on May 11, days before she was set to compete in Gravel Locos, a 150-mile gravel bike race she was favored to win. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Just less than a week later authorities issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong, who managed to avoid capture until earlier this week. On Wednesday, she was arrested in a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica.

Armstrong remained in Costa Rica on Saturday but is expected to return to the United States, where she will face a murder charge in connection with Wilson’s slaying. Authorities believe she became jealous over Wilson’s connection with her boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators.

According to an arrest affidavit in the case, Wilson mentioned going for a swim with Strickland just prior to her death. Armstrong had been in a relationship with Strickland for roughly three years, but he admitted to sparking a romance with Wilson while they were on a recent break.

A search of Wilson’s phone following her death turned up evidence suggesting that she believed she was still involved with Strickland — despite his reunion with Armstrong.

Police said Strickland dropped off the cyclist at her friend’s house, where she was later found dead. Armstrong’s SUV was also captured on surveillance footage at the residence. She later sold the vehicle for $12,200 and then used that money to fund her escape attempt.

According to authorities, she flew from Texas to LaGuardia Airport, and then using a fake passport, made her way to Newark and fled the country.