Suspect in killing of Fort Worth apartment maintenance man back in jail on bond violation

A man accused of killing a maintenance worker at a Fort Worth apartment building is back in jail after he violated the conditions of his bond, according to court records.

Devin Smith, 29, had been released on April 27 on $150,000 bond. He was arrested in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Carlos Aybar on April 21. Aybar was a maintenance man at The Marq on West 7th apartments, from which Smith was being evicted.

Tarrant County court documents show that Smith, who was required to wear a GPS monitor and stay at a home other than his former apartment, failed to abide by the rules of his 24-hour confinement.

According to a bond violation notification filed with the court, Smith emailed his community supervision officer Tuesday saying he needed to see his attorney. The officer approved that request.

Smith then said he would need to go to his storage unit and that he would need to go there occasionally, but the officer told him that would not be approved and he needed to go straight to the meeting with his attorney and then back home, according to court documents. Smith went to the storage unit even after his request was denied, the court records say.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office also filed a motion Monday asking the judge to reconsider Smith’s bond amount.

“It’s just not fair that the system is letting him out. For us it’s mind blowing,” Aybar’s aunt Rebeca Canelon told WFAA-TV about Smith’s bond.

About two weeks before the shooting that killed Aybar, Smith was arrested on April 6 in downtown Fort Worth when he was accused of firing a gun in the 400 block of Houston Street. On April 27, the same day Smith was released from jail on bond for the murder charge, the district attorney’s office filed a felony charge of discharging a firearm/deadly conduct in connection with the April 6 shooting.

Smith is accused of firing gunshots in public after being escorted out of Hyena’s Comedy Night Club downtown, prosecutors wrote in the motion. The shell casings found at the April 6 shooting scene match the casings police found at the scene of the homicide.

When arrested in the April 6 shooting, according to the motion, Smith told an officer, “If I see him he dead, I’m going to shoot him until he dead, I don’t care who I hit.”

It is unclear whether the judge considered the April shooting offense or the defendant’s threats when setting the bond in the murder case, prosecutors wrote.

In his recorded statement to detectives after the homicide, Smith “showed complete lack of remorse for the death of Carlos Aybar,” prosecutors wrote.

“He said that even knowing what he knows now, including that the victim was unarmed, he would not have done anything differently,” the motion states. “When the Detective asked if he felt bad that the victim was dead, the Defendant responded, ‘No.’ The Detective then asked if someone pushes you two times do you think you are going to shoot somebody who does that again? The Defendant responded, ‘If they push me once, I might get ‘em before the second time.’”

On April 21, a woman called 911 and reported that she was working in the front office of the Marq on West 7th and a resident, Smith, was arguing with her over an animal control violation, according to a police call log.

The woman reported that an employee, Aybar, had been shot and told the dispatcher that she had locked herself in a restroom and Smith was standing outside the door shooting.

The woman contacted Aybar for help because she was afraid of the way Smith was acting. Aybar was trying to get Smith to leave the office and pushed the suspect, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Smith shot Aybar multiple times, police said.

Smith fled the office to his apartment and was detained by officers a short time later, police said. Homicide detectives prepared an arrest warrant and Smith was transported to jail after the warrant was signed.

The attorney for Aybar’s family, James Trujillo, said the family is considering legal action because he’s found residents who had previously complained to the apartment’s management and police about Smith’s conduct and about his dog, WFAA reported.

“Mr. Smith chased one of the tenants with the pit bull, a young female,” Trujillo said, according to KXAS-TV. “He also allowed the pit bull to bite one of the leasing agents in the building.”