Suspect in killing of homeless man in Eloise is now wanted in Winter Haven woman's death

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds up a photo of murder suspect Enrique Martinez, left, and victim Sierra Hernandez, right, during a news conference Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office confirmed Sierra Hernandez, 20, was found dead recently.

Polk County Sheriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in two killings in just over two months.

Sheriff Grady Judd said a warrant has been issued for Enrique Martinez, 26, on charges of first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Sierra Hernandez.

Martinez is described as an adult Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing about 146 pounds. He has two tattoos: one on his left wrist that says "W7" and one on the left side of his neck that says "Natalia." Martinez goes by the nickname "Kiki," pronounced "Key-Kay," according to the Sheriff's Office.

"He has friends and family and they have been actively hiding him from us," Judd said.

Martinez is wanted in connection with the death of Hernandez, who was reported missing by her family on Jan. 14. Judd said Martinez is the "prime suspect" in Hernandez's death, but not the only suspect who remains at-large.

Social media posts made by family members on Facebook state that Hernandez was last seen Jan. 8 and was known to be sleeping out of her 1996 gray Crown Victoria in the area of Wahneta and Lake Wales.

Polk County deputies have recovered Hernandez's body, Judd said, with evidence indicating she was killed days prior to Jan. 14. No specific details on how or where Hernandez was found have been answered.

Martinez has had an active warrant in Polk for his arrest since November. Judd said Martinez, who is thought to be homeless, shot and killed another man in an Eloise homeless encampment. He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.

Anyone who has information on Martinez's whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Heartland Crime Stoppers by:

Calling 888-400-TIPS (8477)

Calling **TIPS (8477) from a cell phone

Visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking "Submit a Tip"

Downloading the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk sheriff offers $10,00 reward for man wanted in two killings