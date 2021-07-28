Suspect in killing of St. Pete barbershop owner turns himself in, police say

A teenager suspected of fatally shooting his uncle turned himself into police Wednesday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Carlos McNair, 16, and Anthony Tyrone Link, 37, got into an altercation during a family gathering in 2500 block of 16th Ave. S. July 20, and when Link got into his car to leave, McNair pulled out a gun and opened fire, the department said in a news release Wednesday.

Wounded, Link drove away, but he didn’t get far before crashing his Mercedes-Benz in the1500 block of 26th St S, in the Wildwood Heights neighborhood, investigators say. The crash was about half a mile from the barbershop Link owned, ATL Barber Shop and Salon.

When authorities responded to the crash scene they found Link’s body inside his vehicle.

McNair currently is facing a second-degree murder charge, but the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, police said.

Anyone with information about Link’s shooting is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. Anonymous tips may be sent by text message to 847411. Start the message with the letters SPPD followed by the tip.