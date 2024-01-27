Suspect in Kingston man's shooting death pleads guilty to murder

KINGSTON - One of three people charged in the shooting death of a Kingston man last year pleaded guilty to murder on Friday, according to the Ulster County District Attorney's office.

The district attorney's office said Nyqwuan Monroe, 25, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a felony, on the same day his pre-trial hearing was scheduled to begin.

Monroe, Maliek Fredericks, 25, also of Schenectady and Shaliza Dhanraj, 26, of Rotterdam, were indicted in August for second-degree murder in the July 27 shooting death of Dominique Green, 27, of Kingston.

Green was found dead on Prospect Street near Greenkill Avenue in Kingston around 9:20 p.m. on the night of July 27, 2023.

According to the district attorney's office, Monroe, a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded firearm, traveled to the City of Kingston on that day.

Monroe, Fredericks and Dhanraj entered Green's home.

There, Monroe shot and killed Green and then handed off the gun to one of his co-defendants to dispose of it, the district attorney's office said.

The gun was later recovered. DNA evidence recovered from the firearm and a bullet inside it matched Monroe, the district attorney's office said.

After the shooting, Monroe and his co-defendants returned to Schenectady, where they were arrested the following day in a collaborative effort that included City of Kingston and state police.

"Nyqwuan Monroe is the individual who shot and killed a young man in his own home," Assistant Ulster County District Attorney Jenna Hastings, Special Victims Bureau Chief, said in a statement released by her office. "Today's plea reflects that. However, there is no plea that can ever heal the pain and trauma that his actions caused the family and loved ones of Dominique Green."

Jason Richland, Monroe's attorney, had no comment.

Sentencing for Monroe is scheduled for March 18. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Dhanraj previously pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, one of the other charges for which she was indicted, and is currently awaiting sentencing. Fredericks' case is still pending.

