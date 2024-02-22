Suspect in knife attack at German school is 17-year-old pupil
A 17-year-old male pupil is believed to be the perpetrator of a knife attack at a grammar school in the western German city of Wuppertal, the region's interior minister said on Wednesday.
Herbert Reul, the interior minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which includes Wuppertal, confirmed the weapon used but said nothing is yet known about the motive. The attack wounded four students.
Reul said it is currently assumed that he was a lone perpetrator.