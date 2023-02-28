Suspect in knife attack given five-year prison sentence

Feb. 28—A Flathead Valley woman earned a five-year prison sentence last week for allegedly threatening another person with a knife in July.

Rachel Rae Gulbranson, 38, had previously pleaded guilty in Flathead County District Court to a single count of felony assault with a weapon. The plea change came after Gulbranson reached a deal in January that saw prosecutors agree to drop a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge and withdraw a petition seeking to designate her as a persistent felony offender.

Along with the five-year prison stint, Judge Heidi Ulbricht gave Gulbranson credit for 209 days of time served at her Feb. 23 sentencing.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested Gulbranson after responding to a July 30 disturbance call on Wishert Lane in Coram. The victim told authorities that the confrontation began with her asking a drunk Gulbranson to leave her property, according to court documents.

Gulbranson allegedly pulled out a knife, slashing and stabbing at her. The blade came within inches of the victim, court documents said.

When the victim retreated to a nearby house to phone authorities, Gulbranson allegedly sank the knife into the hood of her vehicle.

Gulbranson admitted to drawing a knife when interviewed by investigators, but said she did so in self-defense, according to court documents.

The case marked the second time Gulbranson faced an assault with a dangerous weapon in Flathead County District Court. Prosecutors brought her up on the felony charge following a 2015 confrontation with a group of people hanging out near a South Cedar Drive home.

During that exchange, Gulbranson allegedly wielded an ax and hurled obscenities at the victims.

She eventually pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal endangerment and an associate charge of bail jumping. She received deferred sentences for both in 2016.

Ulbricht presided over that case as well.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.