Suspect in LA model and friend's deaths charged with sex crimes against multiple women dating back a decade

One of the men arrested in connection with the deaths of two women who died from drug overdoses and were left outside separate Los Angeles-area hospitals last month was charged Friday with sex crimes against four other women.

David Pearce, 37, faces charges of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and sexual penetration by a foreign object for incidents going back more than a decade.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged him with sexually assaulting a woman in August 2010 and allegedly raping a woman in February 2019. He also raped two other women in separate incidents last year, prosecutors said.

LA MODEL'S HUSBAND FIGHTS FOR MURDER CHARGES AGAINST MEN WHO ALLEGEDLY DUMPED HER BODY OUTSIDE HOSPITAL

"My office takes violence against women very seriously. By aggressively prosecuting sexual assault cases, we make our community safer and protect others from becoming victims in the future," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "This case is evolving and we continue to work with law enforcement in developing evidence of other possible crimes. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department immediately."

Pearce is one of the last people to see Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola in the early hours of Nov. 13 after the women were partying at an East Los Angles warehouse, authorities said. They went to a home on the other side of town hours before the women were dumped at the hospitals hours later.

The body of Giles, 24, was dumped on a sidewalk near the Southern California Hospital in Culver City. She was unconscious and pronounced dead. Cabrales-Arzola, 26, was taken separately to the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center two hours later.

She was declared dead on Nov. 24 after she was taken off life support. Authorities said both women were given drugs and overdosed.

"She was a fighter and a giver until her very last breath," Arzola’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help pay for medical and funeral expenses. "As per her family’s wishes, parts of her will be donated as precious gifts of life to those in need."

The other two men arrested Wednesday in connection with the deaths are Michael Ansbach, 47, and 42-year-old Brandt Osborn. When Los Angeles police announced the arrests on Thursday, the department said it was "concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men."

One of the suspects was arrested after being lured off the set of "NCIS: Los Angeles," FOX 11 LA reported, citing unnamed sources.

Giles' husband previously told Fox News he believes the women were drugged against their will. While they were at the residence, Cabrales-Arzola texted Giles texted back and forth. At one point, Cabrales-Arzola texted Giles that they should leave, her husband Jan Cilliers said. They reserved an Uber but were never picked up, he said.

Pearce is being held in Los Angeles County jail on $1 million bond. He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 30.

Osborn and Ansbach are being held on $100,000 bond each.