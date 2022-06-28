Suspect in Lanier murder surrenders

Jun. 28—LAKELAND — A Douglas man is in custody, charged in a recent killing in Lanier County, authorities said.

Shamond Jaquavious Campbell, 18, of Douglas turned himself in last week and is in the Coffee County Jail, charged with one count of felony murder and four counts of aggravated assault, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement released this week.

Lanier sheriff's deputies were called to U.S. 221 North at 10:46 p.m., June 18, on a report someone had been shot.

Law enforcement found Savion McRae, 18, of Douglas dead on the scene and two others — a 17-year-old Willacoochee teen and a 20-year-old Douglas man — injured by gunfire, according to the GBI statement. The Willacoochee teen was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta while the Douglas man was treated and released at a Coffee County hospital, the GBI said.

The three men had been riding in the same car when gunfire came from another vehicle, according to the statement.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Lanier County Sheriff's Office at (229) 482-3545 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.