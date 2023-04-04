Suspect at large after allegedly stealing vehicle with 1-year-old inside near St. Louis

Authorities are searching for a man believed to be around 30 years old after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old boy inside in Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The child was in a parked 2019 silver Dodge Caravan when the car was taken before 11:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Bardot Street in Saint Clair, according to the MSHP. An Amber Alert was issued just before noon Tuesday morning, but was quickly canceled as authorities announced the child had been found safe.

The unknown suspect is white and wore a baseball cap, dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, according to the MSHP.

The vehicle with Missouri plates is missing its front plate, with its back plate listed as GJ5N2D.

The suspect remains at large.