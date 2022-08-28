Suspect at-large after armed robbery at Mobil Mart in Park Township

PARK TWP. — Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at the Mobil Mart at 1140 Ottawa Beach Road on Sunday, Aug. 28.

According to OCSO, deputies were dispatched around 6:20 a.m. to Park Township on reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, they learned the gas station wasn't open yet, but an employee was on-scene.

The employee reported a male gained entry by smashing the glass front door. Once inside, he demanded money from the employee. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the store. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-to-late 20s; approximately five feet, nine inches tall; and 130 pounds with a thin build. He had long black hair and a mustache.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or 877-887-4536.

