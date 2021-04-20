1 dead, 2 wounded in Long Island grocery shooting; person of interest at large

A shooting at a New York grocery on Tuesday left one person dead and two others injured, authorities said.

During a midday news briefing, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder identified the person who died as a 49-year-old man. The two other victims were taken to nearby hospitals and were alert, he said. Their names and conditions were not immediately released by authorities.

The Nassau County Police Department said shortly after noon that the shooting occurred in an upstairs office at a Stop & Shop supermarket on Long Island.

Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, 30, was identified as a person of interest who remains at large, Ryder said. Authorities were still trying to confirm if he was a current or former employee of the grocery store.

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

The person of interest is thought to have fled after the shooting, possibly jumping on a nearby bus to escape, NBC New York reported. Details on a motive were not released.

Schools in the West Hempstead district were placed on "lock out" after administrators were told there was police activity in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.