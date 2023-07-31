Suspect at large after ‘intentionally’ ploughing SUV into migrant workers outside North Carolina Walmart

Lincolnton Police Department released this image of the suspect’s vehicle (Lincolnton Police Department)

A manhunt is under way to track down a suspect who police said “intentionally” plowed an SUV into a group of migrant workers outside a Walmart in North Carolina.

The incident unfolded at around 1.17pm on Sunday afternoon when the victims were standing outside the store in Lincolnton, the Lincolnton Police Department said.

Suddenly, the driver of a black SUV, described as an older white male, rammed into the group before fleeing the scene.

Six workers were struck and injured in the incident.

They were all taken to the nearby hospital Atrium Health – Lincoln for treatment for various injurires.

None of the victims appear to be life-threatening, police said.

At this time, police are treating the incident as an intentional assault with a vehicle and are searching for the driver.

Lincolnton Police Department released this image of the suspect’s vehicle (Lincolnton Police Department)

The identity of the driver – described as an older white male – is unknown at this time and the motive for the alleged attack remains unclear.

The vehicle is described as an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a luggage rack.

The Lincolnton Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the incident contacts the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900.