Suspect at large after man fatally shot in Red Bird area of Dallas, police say

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed one man in the Red Bird area of southern Dallas on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 6900 block of Marvin D Love Freeway Service Road around 1:20 p.m., according to police. They found a man with a gunshot wound, who later died from his injuries in a local hospital.

Police said an unknown suspect shot the man and left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-605-1557, or josue.rodriguez@dallaspolice.gov.