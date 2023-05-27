Suspect at large after man found dead in Titusville, police say

Titusville Police said they are investigating a man’s death Saturday morning.

Police said they responded around 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a hit-and-run near Airport Road and Dixie Avenue.

According to a news release, police officers found an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident based on initial evidence.

Investigators said they are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved in the case.

If you have any information that could help, contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

