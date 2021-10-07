Suspect at-large after officer shot in Sidney

Oct. 7—Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a Sidney officer when police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him Wednesday.

When the officers approached the residence in the 700 bock of Lynn Street 34-year-old Brandon Steele fled on foot, according to the Sidney Police Department.

An officer reportedly made contact with him near a dead end on Ronan Street and shots were fired.

Steele fled again and was found in an alley off Taft Street. He then shot at Sgt. Tim Kennedy, who was struck, according to police. Kennedy was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is in stable condition. He has been with the department since 2007.

Steele was able to escape and has not been arrested.

Anyone with information on his location should call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Sidney City Schools announced Thursday it would be closed for the day because of a shooting.

"Sidney City Schools will be closed today (October 7) due to a shooting incident NOT involving our schools," read a statement posted on the district's Facebook page. "The shooter involved is at-large. Please look for updates through local news sources and/or the City of Sidney."

We will update this story as more information is available.