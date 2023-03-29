Suspect is at-large after robbing a Subway restaurant in Lexington, police say

A man who allegedly committed a robbery in Lexington Wednesday was still at-large in the afternoon, according to Lexington police.

At approximately 11:36 a.m. police received a report of a robbery that happened at the Subway on Pimlico Parkway at the Park Hills Shopping Center, according to Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department. The suspect allegedly entered the restaurant, implied he had a weapon and fled with an unknown amount of money.

Nobody was hurt, according to Truex. The suspect remained at large and police did not have a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.