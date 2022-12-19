Suspect at large after shooting 2 people at Fulton County home
John’s Creek Police is searching for a suspect after two people were shot at a Fulton County home.
Just before 5 a.m. Monday, JCPD confirmed to Channel 2 that officers were working a shooting at a home off of Plantation Bridge Drive in Fulton County.
JCPD said two people had been shot at the home by a person known to the victims.
The suspect had left the scene by the time officers arrived.
The two victims were taken to a local hospital and they are in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
