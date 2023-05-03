Suspect at large in shooting at Atlanta medical facility that left 1 dead and multiple injured, police say

Gunfire erupted at an Atlanta medical facility on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding four as police searched for the assailant, authorities said.

Police were searching for 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who is believed to be the gunman whose picture was taken by security cameras, officials said.

BOLO - Deion Patterson - As of 2:46pm still at large. pic.twitter.com/NAnOr6t0Gu — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Local residents were asked to stay away from the neighborhood of 1110 W. Peachtree St. after an “active shooter” was reported at about 12:30 p.m., officials said. A shelter-in-place order by Atlanta police was lifted just after 3 p.m.

“We are currently aware of five shooting victims related to this situation,” said a police statement. “Four have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth has been pronounced deceased on scene.”

Police posted pictures of a suspect who was “still at large.” They later identified him as Patterson.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

If anyone sees Patterson, they are being asked to call 911 and not engage with the alleged shooter.

Patterson was at the medical facility for an appointment with his mother, police told NBC News.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter,” said a police statement. “Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

Story continues

The four wounded, all adults, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where three were listed in critical condition, Chief Medical Officer Robert Jansen told reporters.

The hospital was mobilized for a possible “mass casualty event” and was ready to treat up to 12 gunshot victims, Jansen added.

“Within minutes, we had multiple trauma surgeons, multiple staff” ready for shooting victims, Jansen said. “We were fully prepared, we were anticipating up to 12 patients, fortunately we only received four.”

The address disclosed by police matched a location of a Northside medical facility that houses a cancer center, an orthopedic institute, a radiology unit and more.

“Northside Hospital is cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting at our midtown #Atlanta location earlier this afternoon,” the healthcare company said. “We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene.”

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting in Atlanta (WXIA)

Within minutes of the police alert, the block the facility is on was flooded with squad cars and ambulances.

There were few pedestrians on the street, in the noon hour in what would ordinarily be a busy lunch rush in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, which is filled with hotels, museums and restaurants. Peachtree Street is lined with bars, comedy clubs, shops and a variety of eateries.

Atlanta Public Schools announced that nearby campuses were put on lockdown in the wake of the gunfire, officials said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the shooting, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre disclosed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com