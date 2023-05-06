Suspect at large after stabbing man New Smyrna Beach police say

New Smyrna Beach police said an investigation is ongoing after a man was stabbed Friday night.

According to a news release, the incident took place at the North Causeway west of the boat ramps. Witnesses told police the two men were over the use of fireworks and quickly became physical.

The victim was stabbed three times but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. Detective Daniel Cilenti stated a criminal investigation is pending the results.

If anyone has seen or has any information regarding this incident contact Detective Daniel Cilenti at 386-424-2249 or email dcilenti@cityofnsb.com

Check back for updates on this developing story.