Suspect at large after stabbing at Panorama City hospital

A map of the San Fernando Valley shows the location of Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City

A man suspected of stabbing another man at a Panorama City hospital was at large Monday evening, according to authorities.

Officers were called at 6:41 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon by a man wielding a knife, said Officer Annie Hernandez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. Units responded to Mission Community Hospital in the 14800 block of Roscoe Boulevard.

They found one male victim who'd been stabbed, Hernandez said.

Firefighters responded at 7 p.m. and transported the victim to a trauma center, said Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

Neither Prange nor Hernandez had information on the victim's age or condition, and Hernandez did not know whether the suspect or victim were patients, hospital staffers or visitors.

The suspect was described as a Latino male, possibly 40 to 50 years old; 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 140 pounds; and wearing a black hoodie, black shirt, black hat and black backpack, Hernandez said.

The suspect fled and his whereabouts were not known Monday night.

A message left for a hospital spokesperson was not returned. Attempts to reach the hospital through an operator were not successful.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.