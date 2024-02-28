Suspect in Largo double fatal crash arrested again for alleged threat to kill woman, police say

Video above from previous coverage: Man arrested for fatal Largo crash was driving 92 mph, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was arrested in connection with a January crash in Largo that left two people dead was arrested again Monday, this time for allegedly threatening to kill a woman, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Ilia Andoni, 33, of Clearwater, allegedly sent a woman a message on Feb. 18 threatening to kill her, according to an affidavit.

“Everyone pay one day, stay safe before I kill you,” the message said, according to police. The woman removed herself from the conversation.

The messages were sent from a phone with the same number that Andoni used to book the hotel room he was staying in, according to the affidavit. Earlier in the day, he allegedly called 911 to speak with officers and gave the same number.

Andoni was charged with threatening communications/threats of mass shooting.

Andoni was arrested in early February on charges of vehicular homicide in connection with a crash in Largo that killed 22-year-old Ariadna Sanchez Monrroy and 26-year-old Paulino Trejo-Mendoza.

That crash happened on Jan. 28 at the intersection of East Bay Drive and Starkey Road when Andoni was allegedly driving 92 mph and ran a red light, police said.

