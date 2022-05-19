Suspect in last month’s Argus Circle murder arrested by Atlanta’s Zone 4 police
Atlanta’s Zone 4 police unit arrested a man accused of murdering another man outside 245 Argus Circle last month.
In April, Zone 1 officers were dispatched to a male shot at 245 Argus Circle where they found a male with a gunshot wound to his midsection laying in a front yard.
He was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
The victim was identified as Qwantavius Nigee Harris.
After police investigated the scene, they later identified their suspect on April 25 as 18-year-old Mekhi McKinney.
McKinney was arrested by Zone 4 police on Saturday, May 14, and has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.
He was taken to the Fulton County Jail without incident.
