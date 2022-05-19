Suspect in last month’s Argus Circle murder arrested by Atlanta’s Zone 4 police

Atlanta’s Zone 4 police unit arrested a man accused of murdering another man outside 245 Argus Circle last month.

In April, Zone 1 officers were dispatched to a male shot at 245 Argus Circle where they found a male with a gunshot wound to his midsection laying in a front yard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Qwantavius Nigee Harris.

TRENDING STORIES:

After police investigated the scene, they later identified their suspect on April 25 as 18-year-old Mekhi McKinney.

McKinney was arrested by Zone 4 police on Saturday, May 14, and has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

IN OTHER NEWS: