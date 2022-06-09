Suspect leads APD on high-speed chase toward Hartsfield Jackson, surveillance video shows

Atlanta Police’s Phoenix Air Unit, with the help of Georgia State Police, stopped and arrested a suspect who led police on a high-speed chase, officials said.

Surveillance video shows police units attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle who refused to stop, inciting a vehicle chase.

The Phoenix unit assisted by providing support from the air, while GSP units pursued the suspect from the ground.

As the chase ensued, the driver led both Phoenix and GSP units to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, likely believing this would prevent Phoenix from continuing air support due to heavy air traffic in that area, police said.

However, the driver’s attempt was unsuccessful, as Phoenix was able to maintain a visual and occupy the airspace with the permission from Hartsfield-Jackson Air Traffic Control, according to police.

Phoenix and GSP continued the pursuit, stopping the vehicle using a PIT maneuver, ultimately leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Police did not identify the suspect, but the individual was taken into custody by GSP.

