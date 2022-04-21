Suspect leads Plymouth Police on high speed chase after fight at resident’s house

A Brockton man was arrested Wednesday night for showing up to a Plymouth resident’s house to fight over a “mutual romantic interest.”

29-year-old Payton Wright was seen leaving the residence in his vehicle when officers arrived on scene.

After failing to stop for Officer Burke and even driving at him, Wright led police on a high speed chase down South Street towards the downtown area.

Wright crashed a short time later and fled the area on foot.

Officers found him hiding on the porch of a house that wasn’t his. Wright ignored commands to show his hands and to surrender peacefully.

He eventually stepped off the porch and was taken to the ground by Plymouth Police after resisting arrest.

Wright was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, failure to stop for police, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, having false registration plates, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and disturbing the peace.

He also has a warrant out of Taunton District Court for multiple motor vehicle violations.

