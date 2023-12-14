LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police tried to stop a suspect, who fled instead of pulling over, leading police from several agencies on a northbound pursuit on Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers.

Piers said Boone County Sheriff's Office picked up the pursuit after it left Marion County.

Piers, the spokesman for the Lafayette post, said that's all he knew because Lafayette troopers were not involved in the chase or its aftermath.

The Journal & Courier has left voicemails and sent emails to the Indianapolis police public information office and the spokesman from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post. Neither have responded yet.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said the pursuit ended in southern Tippecanoe County south of Dayton. He did not have any specifics.

Tippecanoe County deputies were staging north of the area where the chase ended preparing to assist when the pursuit abruptly stopped.

The Journal & Courier will update this report when more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Suspect leads police on I-65 chase from Indy to Lafayette