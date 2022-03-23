Suspect leads police on high speed chase after stealing shuttle bus from Boston Children’s Hospital

A suspect is under arrest accused of stealing a shuttle bus from Boston Children’s Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and leading police on a high speed chase.

At approximately 1:04 p.m., an unattended shuttle bus from Boston Children’s Blackfan Circle was reported stolen. Police immediately began tracking the GPS system the shuttle van was equipped with.

The suspect then drove the stolen shuttle southbound on Route 93 towards Braintree.

A short time later, hospital security was able to track the van at the ramp from Route 93 to Route 95 south towards Rhode Island. Within minutes, two Massachusetts State Police cruisers were able to locate the shuttle and began pursuing.

The pursuit continued down to Exit 13A on Route 140 in Mansfield. State Police terminated the active pursuit for public safety reasons after the van was seen racing down West Street.

A trooper then observed the shuttle turn into a nearby parking lot directly off of West Street a short time later.

The suspect then attempted to hide under the van when officers arrived on scene and was promptly arrested.

In a statement, Boston Children’s Hospital says “we are grateful nobody was harmed.”

Arraignment information has yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

