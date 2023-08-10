Suspect leads police on multi-city chase after fatal shooting in Edmonds home

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting in Edmonds early Thursday morning.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened inside of an Edmonds home around 7 a.m. There were also reportedly young children in the house at the time as well, although none were hurt.

The suspect reportedly left the home and led law enforcement on a chase, before he was eventually tracked down by K9 units and a police helicopter and arrested.

It’s believed that suspect is connected to another separate shooting in Marysville just hours before the shooting in Edmonds.

This is a developing story -- we will provide more information as it becomes available.