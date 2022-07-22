Suspect leaps 6 stories from Buckhead parking deck in failed attempt to escape officers, police say

A suspect is in the hospital after police say he jumped six stories off of a parking deck at a Buckhead apartment complex to escape arrest.

Atlanta police say three men were breaking into cars in the parking deck at the Icon Buckhead Apartments on Peachtree Road around 2:45 a.m.

As the trio of suspects were continuing to break into cars, officers arrived and began chasing them.

Investigators say one of the men was arrested and another suspect leapt from the parking deck before being arrested.

The injured suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The third suspect was attempting to drive away from the scene, but crashed into an APD patrol vehicle. Police have not confirmed if he was able to get away from the scene or if he has also been arrested.

It’s unclear how many cars were broken into before police arrived.

None of the suspects identities have been released.

