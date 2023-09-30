Suspect who led to hours-long manhunt in Ellis County identified

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities have identified the 24-year-old man who was captured after an hours-long manhunt Friday in Ellis County.

This started just after 1 p.m., when the Ellis County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Navarro County Sheriff's Office to report that someone in a flatbed tow truck struck a Rice police officer’s police vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Lorenzo Marquez Jr., fled the scene, and the truck was last seen heading north on Oak Grove Road toward Ellis County.

Minutes later, an Ellis County Sheriff's Office deputy reported seeing the truck run a stop sign near Hwy. 287 and Ensign Road in Ennis.

The deputy then reported that he fired shots after the truck "rammed" his vehicle. Authorities said the police vehicle had been pushed 38 feet.

The suspect then fled north on Hwy. 287, where a DPS trooper later spotted the truck at Nesuda Road.

Authorities said Marquez lost control while trying to evade the trooper, and the truck rolled from the service road to a field.

Marquez then ran into a wooded area near Bardwell Lake.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and set up a perimeter to search for Marquez.

Just before 7:30 p.m., after hours of searching, the Texas Department of Corrections K9/Mounted Unit found Marquez near the lake. He was taken into custody with no further incident.

Authorities said Marquez was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he received from the crash, adding that he was not injured by gunfire.

Marquez, who was wanted for a probation violation on a burglary charge in Dallas County, has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

He remains hospitalized, but will be booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie after he is released.