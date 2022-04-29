Suspect in Lewiston shooting arrested near Boston

Apr. 29—LEWISTON — A man described as a violent fugitive was arrested at a Massachusetts casino early Friday in connection with a shooting in Lewiston on Thursday morning.

Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell was arrested at Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett by the Massachusetts State Police tactical operations team, according to a report by NBC Boston.

Everett is about 4 miles north of Boston.

Police who arrested Sanchez said he was a suspect in a violent crime in Maine. Police in Lewiston declined to comment on the case Friday afternoon. For two days, they have been investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old woman at an apartment building on Arch Avenue.

The woman, who was shot about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, remains hospitalized in serious condition, Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said Friday. She was not identified.

Because she is unable to communicate due to her medical condition, police haven't been able to conduct a full interview with her, St. Laurent said.

Meanwhile, police have executed search warrants in their effort to collect evidence in the case. St. Laurent said.

Maine State Police have assisted local police with the investigation. Locally, police have not described details that led to the suspect.

According to the report by NBC Boston, police said information developed from an investigation in Maine led them to Sanchez's hotel room Thursday night. They established surveillance of the room, police said, and convinced him to come out around 6:45 a.m. Friday.