Suspect in LGBTQ nightclub shooting facing murder, hate crime charges

Memorial for Club Q. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The man accused of carrying out a shooting attack on a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is being held on murder and hate crimes charges, The New York Times reports Monday, per court records. Five were killed and at least 18 others were injured in the incident.

Specifically, the 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich is looking at five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The Times notes the charges "are preliminary and subject to change."

As of Monday afternoon, the suspect was still in the hospital.

The attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs began around midnight on Saturday, when police first received word of an active shooter situation. A patron — Richard Fierro — was ultimately able to subdue the shooter and had him pinned down when police arrived on the scene, per The Associated Press.

"Had that individual not intervened this could have been exponentially more tragic," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told AP.

Per a law enforcement official, the suspect was using an AR-15 style rifle; a handgun was also recovered.

Thirteen people remained hospitalized as of Monday, while five of the injured had been treated and released. Officials also revised the total number of injured down to 18, after intitially reporting 25.

You may also like

9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster

Twitter: Musk digs himself into a deeper hole

Democrats want to bar Trump from office using the 14th Amendment. Will it work?