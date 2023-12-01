Suspect in Lima stabbing arraigned on unrelated offense

Nov. 30—LIMA — A Lima man charged earlier this week in connection with a stabbing in downtown Lima on Thursday entered a written plea of not guilty to a felony assault charge in an unrelated case.

Aaron Smith, 38, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in November on a single count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree.

The indictment alleges that on or about July 21 Smith, a repeat violent offender, caused serious physical harm to another.

Smith was taken into custody Monday in an unrelated incident as the suspect in a stabbing near the Greyhound bus station in Lima that left a 36-year-old person in critical condition.

He is scheduled to appear in Lima Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing in the stabbing case on Dec. 6.