Suspect linked to fatal shooting sentenced for peddling crack cocaine

Apr. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man was sentenced to serve up to 24 months in state prison for selling crack cocaine for cash.

Jakir N. Bacote, 22, of Enterprise Street, was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to one-to-two years in state prison on the charge possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bacote pled guilty to the charge Feb. 13.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Anti-Crime Unit and troopers with the state police, Troop P, Vice and Narcotics Unit charged Bacote after he delivered crack cocaine for cash in the area of North Washington and Chesnut streets, Wilkes-Barre, on July 5, 2022, according to court records.

Bacote surrendered to authorities on Sept. 14, four days after after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Leonardo's Club on Main Street, Kingston.

Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, wanted to back out his vehicle and asked Tyquan Lassiter, 28, and Bacote to move.

As McCoy got back into his vehicle, Lassiter and Bacote fired several rounds into the ground near the vehicle as Lassiter walked around and fired into the car, striking McCoy in the head, according to court records.

The shooting was recorded by surveillance cameras, court records say.

Bacote is facing two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of illegal possession of a firearm for the parking lot shooting. His trial is scheduled for September before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Lassiter, 27, of Hackensack, N.J., is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. His trial is scheduled for October before Vough.