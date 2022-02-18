Suspect in local man's death charged in second murder

Feb. 18—A teen already accused of murder in the death of a Lockport man has been charged in another slaying that took place in Buffalo on Christmas Eve.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Tuesday that Calvin D. Clemons, 19, of Buffalo, has been arraigned on a grand jury indictment that charges him with second-degree murder and and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Clemons pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

Eagan ordered the teen held without bail pending further proceedings.

In September, Clemons became the second person charged in the murder of Trenten J. Sink, 20, of Lockport, during what investigators have said was a botched robbery attempt.

Clemons and a 16-year-old boy whose identity can not be released under New York's Raise the Age Law are each charged with single counts of first- and second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Sink. Both suspects pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail in the case.

Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives said the teenage co-defendant and Clemons "conspired to rob Sink" by luring him to to a home on C Street in the city on March 29. Detectives said the suspects robbed Sink of his backpack while he was inside the home. During the course of the robbery, investigators said, Sink was shot in the "leg, chest and side of his body." He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Sink was born in Newfane. He graduated from Barker High School, where he played football and then continued in the sport as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound tight end with the semi-pro Lockport Wildcats football club.

In the latest murder indictment, Erie County prosecutors charged Clemons with killing Felix Aguirre, 17, as he sat inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo on Dec. 24, 2020. Police said the apparently targeted killing occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene.

"All homicides are tragic, but this case is particularly heartbreaking," Flynn said. "A teenage boy was murdered on Christmas Eve as his family was mourning the loss of his brother who was also killed in a shooting a few months prior. I am committed to obtaining justice for this family by prosecuting this defendant for his crime while continuing to seek the person responsible for the murder of the victim's brother Luis Rivera."

Clemons was taken into custody in early September during a traffic stop by police in Gwinnett, Georgia. He was returned to Western New York after waiving extradition in court proceedings there.