Suspect in Lodi double homicide shooting arrested in Missouri, to be extradited to California

Lodi police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of shooting and killing two men in a Lodi home earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.

Oscar Hernandez, of Lodi, was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals and the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, the Lodi Police Department said in a news release.

Hernandez was identified as a suspect early on in the investigation, police said.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Central Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Monday to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they believe there is a “family nexus” between Hernandez and the two victims.

Hernandez remains in custody in Missouri but will be extradited to San Joaquin County, where he will be held on suspicion of homicide, the Police Department said.

“At this time, the motive is still under investigation and more details will be released as they become available,” the Police Department said in a news release. “We are aware of rumors circulating online that indicate this dispute may have spurred from a sexual assault, and we are actively investigating those allegations.”

The Lodi Police Department was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The victims’ identities will be released by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.