Suspect on the loose after fatal shooting in Waterbury

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Waterbury early Tuesday.

The Waterbury Police Department said the two victims were shot at a home at 100 Mark Lane where officers were dispatched around 5 a.m. to find that the suspected shooter had left prior to police arriving.

One of the two gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to an area hospital, according to police. The survivor has been listed in stable condition, police said.

Police called the incident isolated, saying everyone involved is believed to have known each other.

Waterbury police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers Confidential Tip Line at 203-755-1234.