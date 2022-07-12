Suspect on the loose in Moncrief Park shooting death

A ShotSpotter notification at 9 p.m. on Monday alerted Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office of a shooting at Moncrief Park. When JSO officers responded they found an unidentified male laying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the victim dead.

JSO Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are canvassing the area, looking for witnesses.

JSO is strongly encouraging anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps



