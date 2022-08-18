Suspect on the loose after slipping out of her handcuffs and escaping Bronx NYPD stationhouse

A woman arrested for violating an order of protection slipped out of her handcuffs while inside a Bronx stationhouse and ran off, police said Thursday.

Christina Evans has been on the run since about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when she escaped from the 44th Precinct stationhouse, cops said. She was last seen on surveillance video heading west on E. 169th St.

Cops released a photo of Evans Thursday and asked the public’s help locating her.

She is 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds. Her nose is pierced and she has the word “tiny” tattooed on her neck, cops said.

On the afternoon of Aug. 8, an attempted murder suspect, Eduardo Lacen, 23, escaped from another Bronx stationhouse, the 40th Precinct in Mott Haven. As he was being processed, the uncuffed suspect shoved a detective and made a break for it, police said.

He was re-arrested that night near Yankee Stadium.