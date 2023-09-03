Suspect on the loose after stabbing man in chest

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest Saturday at a 7/11 near Meridian and NW 16th in Oklahoma City.

According to Oklahoma City Police, a woman stabbed a man in the chest and ran away. Officials got the call around 4:40 p.m. and did not find her when they arrived on the scene. Police say she is still on the loose.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, police have not given a suspect description or said if the woman is a danger to the public.

It is also not known yet what relationship, if any, the two had before the stabbing.

The victim was taken to OU Medical Center, and officials said he is in critical condition.

