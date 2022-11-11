Suspect on the loose after standoff in Sabattus, chase through Lewiston-Auburn

Nov. 11—SABATTUS — A police standoff at a home on Sabattus Road early Friday morning led to a high-speed chase after the suspect drove through a garage door to escape police who had surrounded him.

The state police tactical team surrounded the home by about 2 a.m., witnesses said, and were preparing to shoot pepper spray into it when the 31-year-old suspect, later identified as Diego Martinez, a local man with a violent criminal history in the Lewiston-Auburn area, came crashing through a garage door in a vehicle.

"I've been working in law enforcement for 35 years," Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker said. "I've never seen someone come through a garage door like that. He obviously wanted to get away at all cost."

What followed was a chase that entered Lewiston, with reports of the suspect traveling the wrong way down Pine Street at 100 mph. With dangerous speeds at play, police broke off the chase. Shortly after, the vehicle was reported to have wrecked on Washington Street in Auburn, near Hardscrabble Road. The suspect fled on foot and has not been seen since.

Police consider Martinez armed and dangerous. According to police and court records, Martinez has a history of aggravated assaults, weapons charges and police chases similar to that which occurred early Friday.

Most recently, in September, Martinez was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. Those charges were pending against him.

In the spring of 2021, Martinez led police in Massachusetts on a chase that led to a crash, after which Martinez reportedly fled on food and swam to an island before he was ultimately captured. He was ultimately extradited back to Maine in that case.

Sabattus police and a multitude of other agencies had been searching for Martinez this week. Chief Baker said they received information either late Thursday or early Friday that Martinez was at a home at 573 Sabattus Road, near Riley Road. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was inside the home when Martinez was found.

Once Sabattus police were able to confirm that the suspect was there, they called from the tactical team and the standoff got underway.

By dinnertime Friday, Martinez was still on the loose. Police were asking that anyone with information about his whereabouts call their local police agency. However, they advised against anyone approaching the suspect on their own.