Suspect in Los Angeles sexual assault of teen girl arrested after kidnapping caught on video, police say

An arrest has been made following the release of security footage showing a man forcefully walking a teenage girl before she was sexually assaulted in a Los Angeles bathroom, police said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Edward William "Willie" Banks, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday night with help from several tipsters. He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnappings to commit rape and is being held on $1 million bail.

The incident occurred Tuesday at a park in the El Sereno neighborhood.

Authorities said the 14-year-old was approached by a man and threatened with a weapon. She was then forced into a bathroom where the sexual assault took place, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Security footage released by the LAPD appears to show a suspect with his arm around the teen as he forcefully walks her down a street. The grainy footage then zooms in to capture the suspect's face.

The case against Banks will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, police said.