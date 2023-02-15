Suspect in Los Banos liquor store armed robbery arrested, police say

A suspect in a Los Banos armed robbery has been located and arrested, according to police.

Los Banos police officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 2200 block of Sanders Court Thursday, in connection with a December armed robbery investigation, according Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna.

A Los Banos Police Department news release said investigators located and arrested Memphis Baca, 18, of Los Banos, in connection with the armed robbery.

Police said evidence was located identifying Baca as one of three suspects. He was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of armed robbery. He has since posted bail, according to Reyna.

Reyna said the robbery was reported at Village Liquor Convenience Store in the 2200 block of East Pacheco Boulevard on Dec. 28.

According to authorities, three masked men allegedly entered wearing dark clothing and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

The store clerk was not injured and the three men were observed leaving the area on foot.

Reyna said no other arrests have been made and police continue to look for additional suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Neal at 209-827-2520 or Detective Beltran at (209) 827-2536, according to police.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.