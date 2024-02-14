Suspect in Loughborough-area homicide arrested in Atwater, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured another in Merced.

Adam Telly, 45, was arrested at a residence in the 1900 block of 4th Street in Atwater shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, according to Merced Police Lt. Dan Dabney. Police said Telly was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred earlier that morning in the Loughborough area.

According to police, officers responded just after 5 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Denver Way and Frankfort Court. Officers were directed to a residence where they found 28-year-old Angelo Alonzo suffering from gunshot wounds. Alonzo was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they learned of another victim and located a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at a nearby residence. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to authorities, the two victims were believed to be inside a residence watching television when the suspect allegedly made entry into the home and shot at them.

Dabney said police believe the suspect and victims knew each other but a possible motive for the shooting remains unclear. Telly was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, prior serious felony convictions and special allegation enhancements, according to jail records.

He remains in custody without bond.

Police said the incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-388-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.